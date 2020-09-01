It’s incredibly common for bands to put their names to a beer or a spirit. Here’s some exciting alcohol filled beverages named after or made by musicians!

The National – “Reality Based Pils”

https://twitter.com/TheNational/status/1018857994308734976

This bunch of sad dads collaborated with Dutch brewery Mikkeller to create a new beer. Named after a lyric from their 2017 single “Walk It Back“, the drink is apparently “traditional”. No weird flavours or aging here, the lads just wanted a plain beer.

Of course Marilyn Manson has his own absinthe. It wouldn’t feel right if he had any other alcohol named after him would it? It’s also 66.6% alcohol because it’s Marilyn Manson and nothing else would have sufficed.

Dune Rats – “Dunies Lager“

Dune Rats and Young Henry’s teamed up last year to bring us a limited edition run of their own “Dunies lager”. On the collaboration, the Young Henry’s website says “Fellow ratbags Young Henrys and Dune Rats met for beers at 4:20 one afternoon. This is the result.” So there’s that. The limited edition run sold out super fast and is no longer available.

Yes, this is a thing. Apparently her father already had a winery, but she got him to add new varieties and they teamed up. Or as the website puts it “At the urging of Stacy (aka Fergie, vocalist for the Grammy-Award-winning Black Eyed Peas), Ferguson added Viognier and Cabernet Sauvignon to his vineyard and the father-daughter duo teamed up to launch Ferguson Crest as a family-run venture.”

Back in 2007, Cîroc was a struggling vodka brand, so Diddy – yes, we checked to make sure he was calling himself “Diddy” in 2007 – signed on to be their brand ambassador. Now the company and Diddy are in equal partnership because he made it such a success and got a bunch of friends like old mate DJ Khaled on board with the alcohol brand too.

The Rolling stones – “Jose Cuervo: The Rolling Stones Tour Pick”

In 1972, The Rolling Stones embarked on a tour of North America that has since become part of rock and roll legend. On this tour, the band made tequila sunrises their drink of choice and Jose Cuervo decided to celebrate that year’s later. The collaboration even spawned a $4000 bottle of tequila!

In an unlikely union, the lead singer of Maroon 5 and the former member of Van Halen apparently bonded over tequila. They mixed tequila with mezcal “One night on a beach in Cabo, Mexico, their creative juices were flowing” as their website so romantically put it, and according to Hager, the result is “a higher spirit”.

Young Henry’s launched another limited edition collaboration with absolute legends Foo Fighters in 2018. They had pop-up bars in Sydney and Melbourne and the limited edition beer was sold around Australia to celebrate the bands 2018 Australian tour until it sold out (very quickly).