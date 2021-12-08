Prepare those vocal harmonies because a Boyz II Men musical movie is in the works.

Titled Brotherly, the coming-of-age movie will be based around the classic hits of the R&B supergroup, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will follow a group of men who, according to the synopsis, “will return to West Philadelphia for a high school reunion 20 years after having gone their separate ways — eventually finding hope, redemption and a new understanding of the enduring power of friendship.”

Brotherly will be written by Marcus Gardley, who is also writing a musical movie adaptation of The Color Purple and helming the Marvin Gaye biopic What’s Going On.

Boyz II Men were renowned in the 90s for their emotional ballads, based around their smooth vocal harmonies. They have a tremendous legacy, ranking sixth behind Drake, the Beatles, Rihanna, Elvis Presley, and Mariah Carey for the most cumulative weeks (50) spent at number one in U.S. Billboard chart history.

When their song ‘On Bended Knee’ replaced their own ‘I’ll Make Love to You’ atop the chart, the group became only the third artist ever (following the Beatles and Presley) to replace themselves as number one on the Hot 100. Achievements like those were why Boyz II Men were named as Billboard‘s biggest boy band of the period 1987 to 2012. They won four Grammy Awards during their career peak. Their classic hits include ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’, ‘End of the Road’, ‘On Bended Knee’ and ‘I’ll Make Love to You’.

The group’s Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman are on board as executive producers for the project, which should ensure it’s a faithful adaptation of their lives and career.

It’s set to be directed Malcolm D. Lee, who previously directed Girls Trip and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

