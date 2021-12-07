The whole world wants to see what happens when Kanye West and Drake reunite onstage, which is why it looks like their reunion show will be aired in IMAX theatres.

Ye and his rival finally brought an end to their longstanding feud last month after Ye offered Drake an olive branch. He did so in attempt to convince his fellow rapper to perform their newest albums together with the time to get Larry Hoover freed from prison.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake,” he said in a video posted to social media. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.” The pair then took to Instagram to seemingly confirm the squashing of their beef, posting pictures and videos together at a Dave Chappelle event.

The Free Larry Hoover concert was then confirmed, and it will take place this Thursday, December 9th. And as reported by Complex, an account on Twitter called West Sub Ever has spotted that tickets appear to have just become available to watch the Free Larry Hoover concert in IMAX theatres.

“Kanye with special guest Drake live in concert”, the description reads. It’s not currently clear if the concert will also be available as a livestream to watch from home though, or whether it will be streamed on Apple Music.

The "Free Larry Hoover" concert is going to be played in iMAX theaters. There is no information yet on a livestream you can watch from home. pic.twitter.com/CTn50axjef — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) December 7, 2021

It looks like Ye and Drake might actually perform the entirety of their respective new albums in full too: with a runtime listed in the theatre viewing of two to three hours, that gives plenty of time for Donda and Certified Lover Boy to be played in full.

Aerial shots of the concert venue, the LA Coliseum, have also emerged, revealing the huge size of the operation involved in preparing the place. It looks like a massive circular mound is being built in the middle of the arena, what one Twitter user likened to a “monster truck rally setup.”

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you any updates about the IMAX and live-streaming situation as they come.

