It has been almost 30 years since Sex Pistols last hit Australian shores, but they’re finally making a comeback—this time with modern punk legend Frank Carter leading the charge.

After blowing minds with their debut performance together in August 2024, when Carter joined original Pistols Paul Cook, Steve Jones, and Glen Matlock to rip through Never Mind the Bollocks at a UK festival, they’re bringing that same raw energy Down Under for an exclusive run of shows this April.

Joining them for the chaos is Melbourne rock outfit CIVIC, a band that’s been redefining the genre for a new generation.

Formed in 2017, CIVIC keeps it simple: no-nonsense, high-octane rock and roll that hits hard and doesn’t let up.

Their 2021 debut album Future Forecast turned heads, while 2023’s Taken By Force cemented their reputation for delivering fierce, no-frills rock with a sharp edge. Even punk icon Henry Rollins is a fan.

CIVIC’s story is as gritty as their sound. The idea for the band first sparked in a Japanese bowling alley in 2016, when founding members Jim McCullough and Darcy Grigg decided to “do good rock and roll and not to stuff about with it”.

A year later, they were tearing up the airwaves with a blistering live set on 3RRR’s Teenage Hate, and they haven’t slowed down since.

Speaking to University of Michigan’s WCBN-FM in late 2023, frontman Jim McCullough summed up their mission: “We just wanted to make music that felt real, that had guts. There’s too much overthinking in rock and roll these days—we’re here to cut through that.”

The tour kicks off in Melbourne on April 5th, then hits Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and wraps up in Fremantle on April 11th.

Fans will get a rare chance to see Never Mind the Bollocks performed in full, with Carter proving to be the perfect frontman for the Pistols’ incendiary anthems. His wild stage presence and deep respect for the band’s legacy make these shows unmissable.

And as for why Johnny Rotten isn’t part of the reunion? Guitarist Steve Jones didn’t mince words when speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“We don’t talk,” Jones said. “The last time I spoke to him was 2008. But I wish him all the best.”

“We had a great time when we were young, and it was life-changing for all of us. But after the court case with Pistol it wasn’t even worth asking John [about the reunion tour]. I don’t think he was interested.”

Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

# with special guests CIVIC ^ special guests TBA

Wednesday, April 2nd

Town Hall, Auckland, NZ ^

Thursday, April 3rd

Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ ^

Saturday, April 5th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC #

Sunday, April 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA #

Tuesday, April 8th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW #

Wednesday, April 9th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD #

Friday, April 11th

Fremantle Prison, Perth, WA #