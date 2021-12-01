A new study has shown that rock and metal have the fewest music videos featuring cars, which probably isn’t all that surprising.

Shopping comparison website Compare.com conducted the study and it’s hilariously in-depth. The most popular make and body type, top 2 colours, most car-obsessed artist, music video with the most cars, and most popular non-car vehicle are provided for several genres. You’ve really got to love niche surveys like this. It should also be noted that Compare.com’s study team only watched 250 music videos across all genres but, like, I still appreciate effort.

“Music has been synonymous with cars since the advent of motor vehicles,” the report says. “The Beach Boys sang about them, and modern country music has built an empire off of telling stories that involve pickup trucks. Since music videos were introduced in the early 1980s, cars have been a major part of the visual aspects of promoting a song. Whitesnake’s ‘Here I Go Again’ is just one … with a memorable car scene.”

The key findings were also the most obvious ones. The study found that 3 in 4 rap and hip hop music videos contained cars of some kind, making it the most car-laden genre by far with 76%. Country music videos had more than ten times as many pickup trucks as any other genre.

Check out ‘Gimme All Your Loving’ by ZZ Top:

Rock and metal had the lowest percentage of all genres observed, with a mere 32% of rock and metal music videos featuring cars. The most popular make and body type in rock and metal music videos were Cadillac and Chevrolet convertibles. The most car-obsessed band? None other than Bon Jovi. It was a Bon Jovi classic, ‘It’s MY Life’, that also had the most cars in its music video. The most popular non-car vehicle was a bus.

You can explore the full findings at compare.com and wonder no more at what the most car-obsessed EDM band are (hint, it’s definitely not who you think).

Check out ‘It’s My Life’ by Bon Jovi: