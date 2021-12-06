A Robbie Williams biopic is on the way next year and it will be filmed in Victoria with thousands of locals set to take part in the production.

Filming is expected to begin on the biopic, titled Better Man, in early 2022, as per The Music. The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey is helming the film.

It’s going to quite the big project: backed by The Victorian Government through Film Victoria, Better Man will be one of the largest ever films to shoot on location in Melbourne and at the city’s Dockland Studios.

Australia’s film industry has been impacted by COVID-19 recently so Better Man is coming at a good time. The project is set to bring in $107 million to the Victorian economy, with more than 2,200 local jobs expected to be created. As many as 2,700 Victorians will also be employed as extras and casuals.

“Victoria has a long history of celebrated contributions to the global film industry and Better Man will further showcase our world-class talent, crew and locations,” Danny Pearson, Minister for Creative Industries, said about the biopic.

“Supported as part of our VICSCREEN strategy, this project will create thousands of jobs for Victorians while delivering economic benefits right across the state.”

The biopic takes its title from Williams’ song of the same name. ‘Better Man’ was released almost 20 years ago to the day in 2001, the last single to be taken from his classic album Sing When You’re Winning. It was actually only released in Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. ‘Better Man’ sold over 35,000 copies, earning a gold certification from the Australian Recording Industry Association.

Williams is one of the U.K.’s biggest ever pop exports and has enjoyed a great relationship with Australia throughout his career. Four of his studio albums reached number one on the ARIA Album Chart, including his recent festive album, The Christmas Present.

Check out ‘Better Man’ by Robbie Williams: