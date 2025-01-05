Three months after Jane’s Addiction’s reunion tour imploded following an onstage bust-up, it looks like the band—minus Perry Farrell—is back in the studio.

Bassist Eric Avery shared a clip of himself laying down new bass lines to drummer Stephen Perkins’ beats, teasing that guitarist Dave Navarro might join in soon.

“Writing some more new lines to some of Stephen’s drumming. Look forward to getting some Mr [Dave] Navarro on them. 2025!,” Avery captioned the post.

Perkins even re-shared the clip to his own Instagram, giving fans a peek at the creative process, per Rolling Stone.

Of course, this isn’t the first time these three have made music together without Farrell.

Following Jane’s first split in 1991, Navarro and Avery joined forces for a project called Deconstruction.

Perkins was initially blocked from participating by Jane’s label, which didn’t want him crossing streams with Farrell’s other band, Porno for Pyros.

Deconstruction dropped their one and only self-titled album in 1994 before Navarro moved on to Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Now, with that album back on streaming platforms, Navarro has been hyping it up on Instagram, calling it one of his favourite projects.

“I think some of the magic between Eric and I musically is definitely evident on this project,” Navarro wrote. “It’s more cinematic and soundscapey than traditional songs. Maybe that’s why it was a tough listen for some back then. Revisiting it now, I realise this record has some of my favourite recorded playing and interplay between E’s bass and my guitar.”

As for what’s next? It’s unclear if Navarro, Perkins, and Avery are reviving Deconstruction or cooking up something completely fresh. The timing is definitely interesting, though, considering Jane’s Addiction was working on new music before the band’s September implosion.

The drama peaked when Farrell and Navarro clashed during a Boston show, leading the band to pull the plug on their already chaotic reunion tour.

In a joint statement, they cited Farrell’s mental health struggles as the main issue. “Our concern for his personal health and safety, as well as our own, has left us no alternative,” the band said at the time.

Since then, Farrell’s wife has confirmed he’s seeking medical treatment and taking time to heal after the fallout.