Adam Newling is fine if you have a different opinion to him; it’s what makes the world go round, after all.

The indie folk singer-songwriter this week shared his new single “Difference of Opinion”, announcing a new EP, the poetically titled Dorothy Painted Portraits, at the same time. The EP’s lead single finds Newling leading a rousing singalong about agreeing to disagree (or not).

“If fists was made for brawlin’ and these lips was made for kissin’,” he growls on the Dylan-esque ditty. “Then every time you say these things man, it puts me on the ground / It’s just the difference of opinion that knocks me down.”

Newling penned his latest single when he was working in a small town pub and had a sudden realisation.

“I realised this pub was like a church to the community,” he explains. “”Difference of Opinion” is about the conversations I heard day in, day out, the mumblings and whispers of stories, life, and opinions.

“Difference of Opinion” continues Newling’s strong run of 2023 releases, which have found fine-tuning his rustic and thoughtful style of indie folk. The track follows previous singles “Round the Houses”, a sweet collaboration with Scandinavian/English singer-songwriter Kristina Karsegård, and “Ocean”, a song Newling wrote for his 15-year-old self.

According to the musician, his upcoming EP (and its lead single) contains “stories I’ve heard along grapevines and played out myself while living in rural areas.”

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Following the release of Dorothy Painted Pictures at the beginning of December, Newling will hit the road on an album tour along the east coast through December and January (more information here). Before that, Newling will perform at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at SXSW Sydney next week.

Adam Newling’s “Difference of Opinion” is out now. Dorothy Painted Portraits EP is out December 1st (pre-save/pre-order here).