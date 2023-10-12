The Brag Media is set to showcase its music and pop culture prowess to SXSW Sydney next week with The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone featuring Jim Beam Sessions — promising exclusive live performances, expert discussion, and four unmissable secret headline acts that could break the internet.

In partnership with Jim Beam, Rolling Stone has curated a diverse line-up of some of the most exciting emerging names in music today. From the moving indie-folk of Adam Newling, to surf-rock favourites The Terrys, the cinematic alt-indie trio Telenova, to the explosive hip hop of First Nations rapper Barkaa, and much more — the expansive lineup is set to bring an unmissable selection of acts to SXSW Sydney. View the full line-up HERE.

With help from Old El Paso, an all-star line-up of the hottest new talent will also take to the stage alongside artist interviews and exclusive content brought to life inside the official Wrap Up Room.

Each night, a major artist will perform a secret headline show in The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone will unveil daily headliners on its Instagram. This surprise twist promises to reveal some of the biggest names for unforgettable performances under Sydney’s stars.

Jessica Hunter, Partnerships General Manager at The Brag Media, said: “We’re delighted to announce the debut The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone at SXSW Sydney next week. We’re bringing the iconic Rolling Stone brand to the heart of this incredible festival, eagerly anticipating the opportunity to share the experience with music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and festival attendees. It’s set to be a memorable celebration of music, culture, and creativity.

“More than 20 carefully selected artists, curated by our editors, will grace the stage spotlighting the remarkable musical talent. Each performance will be a testament to the vibrant and diverse music scenes of Australia and Aotearoa. And to keep the excitement at its peak, we have a secret headliner each night, adding an element of anticipation.

“We take pride in collaborating with Jim Beam, Old El Paso and Twilio Segment to bring this incredible experience to life.”

In a collaboration between the worlds of artistry and technology, industry leaders will also converge at SXSW Sydney to unearth the insights each sector can glean from the other.

Presented by Twilio, the discussion will delve into the intersection of art and technology, highlighting how artists possess an unparalleled ability to hack algorithms and achieve virality, while tech excels in creating one-to-one customer relationships at scale. This dynamic exchange of ideas will set the stage for a future-facing bridge between these two industries.

The panel will be moderated by Luke Girgis, CEO of The Brag Media, Variety Australia, and Rolling Stone Australia & New Zealand, and will feature prominent voices such as Liz Adeniji, Regional Vice President at Segment, Jaddan Comerford, CEO & Founder of UNIFIED Music Group, and Wayne Baskin, Co-Founder and CTO of Superhero.

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone. If you wish to experience the whole event and receive priority access consider purchasing a badge or wristband HERE or register your interest for the guest list HERE. Space is limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the hottest event of SXSW Sydney.