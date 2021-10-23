Alt-country singer-songwriter Adam Newling has dominated the triple j airwaves this week with his latest single ‘Sweetness’.

For a track that was only released last month, ‘Sweetness’ has already made quite the impact. Not only has it received glowing reviews from triple j presenters like Tyrone Pynor and Pip Rasmussen, but it is also currently the station’s most-played song.

It’s hard to believe that was only three years ago that Newling was supporting Ruby Fields on her tour in London.

Since then, Newling has continued to work closely with Fields, serving as the lead guitarist in her band. On top of that, she also contributed backing vocals on his debut EP Occaptional Anxiety, which dropped in May.

The EP premiered just a year after he first emerged as a solo artist, having previously performed as part of pop-rock act Letters To Lions.

2020 saw Newling open for Skegss‘ performances at the Brunswick Picture House, while earlier this year he played at Yours & Owls Festival.

Showing no signs of slowing down, he is the most assured he’s ever been as an artist on ‘Sweetness’.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the track, he explained that it serves as an apology to a friend.

“We are very similar and both so stubborn and sensitive that whenever we give each other these hits, we’ll never say sorry. Instead, we write songs to each other,” he said.

“I wrote this tune and it wasn’t till months later I was singing it to myself and just happened to have a harmonica in my hand… it was at that moment that I thought, ‘Shit, I’ve got a song here.’”

Check out ‘Sweetness’ by Adam Newling: