Having finished 2021 on a high with a strong Hottest 100 placing, singer-songwriter Adam Newling is beginning 2022 right with his excellent new single ‘Singing Blackbird’.

Sweet and slow-burning, Newling charmingly strums his way through the tender f0lk opening. A lilting harmonica then signals the rising crescendo, a newfound power exploding among stomping percussion.

‘Singing Blackbird came about when an old friend of mine told me a story about ‘Blackbird’ by The Beatles being a funeral song,” Newling explains. The track track finds its purpose as a resounding and cathartic anthem – it’s another stellar entry in his growing catalogue.

After debuting as a solo artist in early 2020, last year was a breakthrough period for Newling: he released his debut EP, Occupational Anxiety, in May, while his track ‘Sweetness’ reached number 98 in triple j’s Hottest 100; expect ‘Singing Blackbird’ to have a strong chance of making next year’s countdown.

Newling is preparing for the release of his new EP, Half Cut and Dangerous, which is expected in late March. He’ll then tour the record in April, playing in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

“Last year my dear friends and I recorded 8 songs and gave life to what was living inside my head and after one quotable evening the record was made. This April I’ll be bringing it to ya live with the full band of my most beautiful friends. See ya there punks,” Newling said about the tour. Tickets are on sale now (see full details below).

‘Singing Blackbird’ is available to stream now.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Adam Newling Half Cut and Dangerous EP Tour 2022

Thursday, April 14th

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA

moshtix.com.au

Friday, April 15th

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC

northcotesocialclub.com

Thursday, April 21st

The Lansdowne, Sydney, NSW

moshtix.com.au

Friday, April 22nd

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane, QLD

eventbrite.com.au

Check out ‘Singing Blackbird’ by Adam Newling: