Addison Rae has revealed that Australia’s queen of pop, Kylie Minogue, praised her music — and even hinted at a possible collaboration.

The American singer and social media star gushed about the message from Kylie during an interview with British radio station Kiss, following the release of her debut album Addison last month.

“She told me she loved my music, which was really cool,” Rae said. “She DM’d me the other day… and I was like, this is so cool.”

Rae even teased a potential duet, saying she replied to Kylie: “Let’s sing ‘Slow’ together.” The Emmy-nominated hit topped charts worldwide in 2003 and remains one of Minogue’s most iconic tracks.

Addison Rae talks about @kylieminogue DMing her on Instagram: — "She told me that she loved my music, which was really cool. She slid up on my story. Let's sing 'Slow' together."

The praise comes as Kylie was recently honoured as the first female artist in the O2 Arena’s exclusive “21 Club”, celebrating artists who headline 21 shows at the venue.

The honour follows four sold-out performances from her critically acclaimed ‘Tension Tour’. The string of shows brought her total shows at the London venue to 24 – surpassing the 21-show requirement for club entry.

Kylie previously took to the storied arena during her ‘KylieX2008’, ‘Aphrodite: Les Folies’, ‘Kiss Me Once’, and ‘Golden’ tours.

She now joins a prestigious lineup of performers including Prince, Michael Bublé, Take That, One Direction, Drake, Young Voices, Micky Flanagan, and Michael McIntyre. The club was originally created to honour Prince’s record-breaking 21 consecutive sold-out shows at the O2 in 2007.

Earlier this year, APRA honoured her with the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music, a lifetime achievement honour that’s considered by many to be the music industry’s highest distinction

The Ted Albert Award is decided by the APRA board of writer and publisher directors. Previous recipients include the late Mushroom Group chairman Michael Gudinski, Paul Kelly, The Seekers, Cold Chisel, former Alberts CEO Fifa Riccobono, Colin Hay of Men at Work and last year’s recipient Bart Willoughby, the trailblazing Indigenous artist and the driving force behind No Fixed Address.

Rae announced extra shows for the Australian leg of her world tour following the release of Addison, which landed at #4 on the Billboard 200 and #2 on the ARIA Albums Chart. She’s has received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, with the Associated Press declaring “a new pop powerhouse is born” and Billboard stating it “solidifies her pop star status.”

Addison Rae 2025 Australian Tour

Tuesday, November 11th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

Wednesday, November 12th (18+)

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Ticketek

Friday, November 14th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, November 15th (18+)

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Monday, November 17th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek

Tuesday, November 18th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW

Tickets: Ticketek