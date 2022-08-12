There’s another bizarre twist in the life of Yung Gravy with the news that Addison Rae’s dad really wants to fight him in the boxing ring.

The TikTok star’s dad, Monty Lopez, posted the weird challenge on TikTok earlier this week, leaving most people confused.

It helps to have some context first: Addison’s parents, Monty and Sheri Easterling, recently broke up, with rumours swirling that Monty had cheated on his wife.

Gravy caught wind of this news and decided to shoot his shot. While appearing on Jeff Wittek’s podcast earlier this month, he discussed his burgeoning relationship with Sheri. “It’s real. It’s real. She’s recently single,” the rapper said after the host asked him outright about Sheri.

The romance rumours came from TikTok, when Gravy edited his name into a filter Sheri had used that described her “perfect date.” “Oh, it’s on sight baby,” he wryly said at the end of the clip. The pair then interacted on TikTok again, with Gravy this time performing a duet with Sheri’s video, where she appeared to enjoy the joke of possibly dating him.

While on Wittek’s podcast, Gravy, real name Matthew Raymond Hauri, said that he was “going on a date soon” with Sheri. “I might wait until my New Orleans show,” he said. “But we’ve talked, we keep in touch. I’ve texted a little bit every day… been on FaceTime. It’s cute, it’s wholesome” He further added that he was working on plans for their forthcoming date.

That didn’t go down well with Sheri’s estranged partner. After Gravy posted a TikTok of his podcast appearance, Monty replied with a series of videos on the platform. The clips are….odd to say the least.

And Monty’s callouts have continued right through the week, with another one posted earlier today. “Yung Gravy needs to watch running his mouth talking about all those MILFS out there, because all those MILFS got some daddy’s. They got some baby daddy’s, and some of them are equally as bad as me,” he said. He also accused Gravy of being a “fake rapper.”

TikTok fame really does something to the mind, doesn’t it? One day you’re a normal, married father of three, your teenage daughter gets a few million followers on social media, and suddenly you’re estranged from your wife and challenging random rappers half your age to fights.

Gravy hasn’t responded to Monty yet. Away from strange potential boxing bouts, The Yung Gravy Train (sorry) is gathering pace these days. Billboard sat down with the rising rapper this week to discuss his fledgling fame, with hits like ‘Betty (Get Money)’ soaring up the charts.

