The much-anticipated new Adele album, 30, is only one day away but it almost wasn’t released at all.

Her fourth album is set for release on Friday, November 19th, the follow-up to 2015’s 25. The album looks like being Adele’s most personal album yet, focusing on her recent divorce from Simon Konecki.

During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 though, the singer revealed her severe doubts about releasing the record. “There were moments when I was writing these songs – and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that – where I was like, ‘Maybe I don’t need to put this album out. Like maybe I should write another’,” she said.

Adele continued by explaining her method of working in the studio. “Just because music is my therapy. I’m never going into the studio to be like, ‘Right, I need another hit’. It’s not like that for me.

When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it’s normally a basement and there’s no fucking windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me.

So I’m basically running away. And no one would’ve known I’d written that record. And it’s like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff.”

After deciding that she would release 30 after all, Adele revealed she initially planned for it to come out much sooner than now, in 2020 before it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And I drunkenly announced it at my best friend’s wedding on the stage. ‘Expect my album in September’, to a room full of people I don’t fucking know,” she remembered. “But I wouldn’t know I’d be announcing it to everyone that already pretty much knew anyway. Who the fuck did I think I was?”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Adele’s full interview on Apple Music 1: