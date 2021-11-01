The tracklist for the eagerly-awaited new Adele album, 30, has been announced and the inclusion of a song called ‘I Drink Wine’ has confirmed what we all already knew: there really isn’t a more relatable pop star out there.

The album’s tracklist appeared on the listing for Target’s exclusive deluxe edition, which you can see below. Kicking off with ‘Strangers by Nature’ – this is the singer’s divorce album after all – excellent lead single ‘Easy on Me’ then slides in at number two.

‘I Drink Wine’ closely follows a song called ‘Cry Your Heart Out’ and it somehow feels like it’d be more appropriate if those two switched places.

There are two very intriguing featured artists: the late jazz pianist and composer Erroll Garner is listed on an interestingly-titled interlude entitled ‘All Night Parking’, while there’s also an alternative version of ‘Easy on Me’ alongside country music icon Chris Stapleton as a bonus track.

The tracklist only confirms that 30 is set to be quite the emotional rollercoaster for fans. After first announcing her new album, Adele posted a message to her official website describing the origins of the record. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up,” she wrote.

“My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says ‘It’s your Saturn return babes f— it, you only live once’. The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D.

That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I’d stopped checking in with them because I’d become so consumed by my own grief. I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it.”

It’s also been confirmed that Adele will take part in a TV special before the album’s launch. Titled Adele One Night Only, she’ll perform some song from 30 and also sit down for a chat with Oprah Winfrey. The special will air in Australia on Channel 7.

30 by Adele is scheduled for release on November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

30 by Adele tracklist:

01. ‘Strangers by Nature’

02. ‘Easy on Me’

03. ‘My Little Love’

04. ‘Cry Your Heart Out’

05. ‘Oh My God’

06. ‘Can I Get It’

07. ‘I Drink Wine’

08. ‘All Night Parking Interlude’ (feat. Erroll Garner)

09. ‘Woman Like Me’

10. ‘Hold On’

11. ‘To Be Loved’

12. ‘Love Is a Game’

13. ‘Wild Wild West’ (Bonus Track)

14. ‘Can’t Be Together’ (Bonus Track)

15. ‘Easy on Me’ (feat. Chris Stapleton) [Bonus Track]

Check out ‘Easy on Me’ by Adele: