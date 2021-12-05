Adele has revealed that her Instagram password was taken off her last year because her team were “worried” about what she might post if she “got drunk or annoyed”.

She told YouTuber Nikkie de Jager (via news.com.au) that she had her social media privileges revoked by her team after she posted a controversial photo.

“In COVID they let me have my password. I was never allowed by passwords for my socials before,” she said when asked if she reads her DMs.

Adele says her management changed her Instagram password after she posted a photo which “a lot of people know about”, appearing to refer to an image from the Notting Hill Carnival that saw her accused of cultural appropriation.

“That’s actually quite a well-known fact. But obviously the internet was on fire during COVID it kept everyone’s morale up!”

“Oh was that because you kept responding to everyone?” asked de Jager, to which Adele responded: “No no I think they were just worried that if I got drunk or annoyed … Not really about responding to anyone, more just posting my general thoughts.”

“Then I posted a picture, which a lot of people know about. It’s the only picture I posted myself … and then they took my password away from me again.”

Adele said her team were “worried” about what she might post following the backlash from her wearing a Jamaican flag bikini top and Bantu knots to celebrate Notting Hill Carnival.

Back in October, she admitted to British Vogue that she “didn’t read the fucking room” when she shared the post.

However, she continued on to say that she didn’t delete the photo from her profile so she could learn from her mistakes.

“I could see comments being like, ‘The nerve to not take it down,’ which I totally get,” she said. “But if I take it down, it’s me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating.”

