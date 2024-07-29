Since his debut in 2017, Naarm-based artist Agung Mango has been steadfastly working to establish himself as one of the trailblazers in the Australian underground rap scene.

His triple j Unearthed page lists him as “hip hop, indie, punk,” but in reality Agung Mango’s sound is much more eclectic than that, drawing from the psychedelic strain of rap akin to Genesis Owusu — who, incidentally, appeared on Mango’s 2022 track, “GUAP POP”.

Following on from a string of EP releases comes Mango’s debut album, In Belly We Trust, this Thursday, August 1st. It contains lead singles “Fluent” and “The Moth Prefers The Moon”, both of which have already created significant hype around the album.

“This album is a reflection of a pivotal moment in my life where I learned to trust myself and embrace authenticity’, Mango shared. “I was going through a lot during that time and music seemed to be the only release that was helping me. It’s a raw expression of my journey in the last year and a bit.”

The rapper is currently touring Southeast Asia in support of his album, and will wrap up the tour with shows at Mary’s Underground in Sydney on September 20th and Melbourne’s The Night Cat on September 21st (find tour information here).

Ahead of his album drop this Thursday, find out more about Mango’s life and music as part of our Get to Know series below.

Agung Mango’s In Belly We Trust is out Thursday, August 1st (pre-save/pre-add here).

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How did your artist name come about?

Agung is my family name on my Balinese side. Mango means “man on the go” and is reflective of the type of person I am.

How would you describe your music to your grandma? Universal.

What do you love about your hometown?

There’s nothing like home. It’s hard to explain what I do like about it because I’m a part of it everyday, but to pick out something in particular would be the amount of support that people show to one another here in Melbourne. It’s unmatched.

Career highlight so far?

I can’t pick one so I’d have to say opening up for Wiki and playing at Laneway and Golden Plains Festival. My first Australian tour is definitely up there in that list too. Fave non-music hobby? Graphic design and swimming.

What’s on your dream rider?

Papaya, coconut, mangoes, grape swishers, manuka honey, Woolworths roast chicken (not free range), watermelon, vodka, pineapple juice, sprite, and some beef jerky. My favourite strain of weed would be a big bonus. Dream music collaboration? Anderson .Paak, Pharrell Williams, Wyclef Jean, and Mos Def.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Living abroad and making albums and clothes.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“I’m Sprung” – T-Pain.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received? Don’t adjust to people’s sound, let them adjust to yours. Some words by my good friend MAMMOTH. What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?