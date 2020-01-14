Get your passports ready everyone, Akon has finalised the plans for the construction of Akon City in Senegal. Akon City will include its own airport, crypto-currency and solar power.

On Monday, Akon officially announced that he had officially finalised all of the agreements for the establishment of Akon City in Senegal.

In an Instagram post of a photo from the deal-finalising moment, Akon told fans he was “looking forward to hosting you there in the future.” And he definitely will, with the City bearing its own airport, crypto-currency and solar power.

While his IG announcement was short on details, the singer previously explained his goals for the city in an interview with Nick Cannon back in December.

“It’s a 10-year building block so we’re doing it in stages,” he said at the time. “We started construction in March and stage two is going to be 2025.” Elsewhere in the Power 106 chat, Akon criticized billionaires who haven’t put their money toward similar efforts.

“If you can have a billion dollars sitting in the bank, while you have all these people suffering, it’s crazy to me. It’s like a waste of a billion dollars,” he said.

You can watch Nick Cannon and Akon in conversation below.

Akon’s plans are to build in the village of Mbodiene, with climate-conscious approaches at the helm. The agreement with tourism company SAPCO, according to a separate Jakarta Post report, is a “memorandum of understanding.”

Below, see how the conversation surrounding the brand new City is taking place following Akon’s big announcement:

Some people have already planned their trips to the great city:

I’m moving to Akon City 😂 https://t.co/D3AnXnhGFs — Swish 🦍 (@SwishBanks) January 13, 2020

So the currency of Akon City will quite literally be called Akoins and I love that so much.