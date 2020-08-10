Hockey Dad, Australia’s favourite surf rockers from Windang New South Wales, have delivered an album of sun-drenched earworms with third LP Brain Candy.

“[Our last album, 2018’s] Blend Inn dealt with problems in a less mature way through fighting and complaining,” says guitarist and lead vocalist Zach Stephenson. “I think getting older, I have come to see these situations as learning experiences—using these songs to understand my surroundings and lessons I’ve been given.”

Brain Candy was produced by John Goodmanson, who’s previously worked with Death Cab For Cutie and Sleater-Kinney.

Over the weekend the LP hit #2 on the ARIA chart. The record tailed behind mega hitmaker Taylor Swift with her surprise album Folklore.

Tracks like album opener ‘In This State’, ‘Itch’ and ‘I Missed Out’ had already received praise from this here publication, Rolling Stone Australia, Consequence of Sound, NME, and CLASH.

Stream the record below, then check out why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Hockey Dad’s album ‘Brain Candy’: