Aussie duo Hockey Dad will have something to celebrate this weekend with the news that their third album Brain Candy has debuted at no.2 on the ARIA Top 50 Albums charts.

The album was revealed to have nabbed the number two spot on the charts today behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore following it’s release at the end of last month, which had been propelled by the releases of the album’s opener ‘In This State’, ‘Itch’ and ‘I Missed Out’.

“To me, it always felt like an album opener,” the band’s Zach Stephenson said of ‘In This State’. “The initial energy it brings sets a great pace for the rest of the album. It’s definitely one of the most energetic songs in the live set for sure.”

The albums serves as a follow-up to 2018’s Blend Inn and was produced by John Goodmanson, who’s previously worked with Death Cab For Cutie and Sleater-Kinney.

Stephenson previously said it will be a more reflective record from Hockey Dad than we’ve previously heard. “I think getting older, I have come to see these situations as learning experiences—using these songs to understand my surroundings and lessons I’ve been given.”

Meanwhile, the surf rockers from Windang, New South Wales, are eagerly awaiting the day they can hit the stage once again, with singer-guitarist Zach Stephenson telling SMH:

“I got my guitar pedal board out yesterday for the first time in months and I can still smell the beer on it from the last show,” Stephenson said. “It’s the biggest break we’ve had from touring. I need to get back out there to let some steam off – I feel a little cooped up and I actually miss being in a van for eight hours a day. I never thought I’d miss it this bad.”

He added, “It feels weird putting out a record and not being able to play it to people, even though it has been good to nestle in at home for a bit and catch up with friends.”

Brain Candy was released on July 31 through Farmer & The Owl/BMG.

Check out ‘In This State’ by Hockey Dad: