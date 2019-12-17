The big names set to be playing the annual MusiCares Person of the Year tribute have been revealed, and among the performers are Foo Fighters and Alice Cooper, who will salute Aerosmith as “Person of the Year” with a performance.

Other musicians announced for the salute to Aerosmith include Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, H.E.R., John Mayer, The Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola. Greg Phillinganes will serve as the musical direction for the evening and more names are expected to be announced in the lead up to the Jan. 24 event during Grammy Week in Los Angeles.

Speculation is all still up in the air as to what songs the artists will perform, but all we know is we cannot wait to see what they’ll do.

Watch the video for ‘Only My Heart Talkin” by Alice Cooper.

Aerosmith will be honoured as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the year. The 30th anniversary of the benefit gala and tribute concert will take place two nights before the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The rock icons who are set to have their star on the Hollywood walk of fame, have been together for 50 years now, and will be recognised for their “considerable philanthropic efforts and undeniable impact on American music history.” Aerosmith has supported many charities over the years including MusiCares. Steven Tyler also founded the initiative Janie’s Fund, which supports young women who’ve suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

The group announced they would be the next “Person of the Year” during a performance at their Las Vegas residency concert Deuces Wild. In the video below, frontman Steven Tyler announces the news after joking about a band being named “Person of the Year.”

The MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony takes place in advance of the actual Grammy ceremony, which takes place two days later on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Watch Aerosmith reveal that they are going to be people of the year below.