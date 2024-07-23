Tone Deaf and Amrap are continuing in 2024 to ask music directors or presenters at some of the finest community stations around Australia to share their best Australian music finds discovered on amrap.org.au.

This week, Jordan Royal at Brisbane’s 4ZZZ contributes with a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Jordan Royal’s Community Picks

Ta’sia – “Exo” (ft. ARAMINTA, Nino, Ena Malibu)

Ta’sia’s “Exo” is a captivating 7-minute track from her album ESTA, released on June 18th, blending samples with soulful vocals in collaboration with ARAMINTA, Nino, and Ena Malibu. The mesmerising fusion of jazz, soul, and beats throughout the album seamlessly flow making it effortlessly immersive. Celebrating female collaboration, Ta’sia champions and celebrates female artists, making ESTA and “Exo” so special.

GIMMY – Things Look Different Now

Released through Third Eye Stimuli Records, [Gemma] Owen’s beautifully raw vocals shine through each track on the album. From the softer guitar on “Fall on Me” to the catchy bass on “SWEAT (An Australian Summer)” and strong drums with chaotic vocals on “Bathrooms”, the entire album is a compelling blend of folk, garage, and alternative rock. It echoes the likes of Talking Heads, Julia Jacklin, and Joy Division, making it an essential listen.

Party Dozen – “The Big Man Upstairs”

Sydney’s saxophone and drum duo delve into darker territories with their latest single, “The Big Man Upstairs”, a preview of their forthcoming album Crime in Australia. The track veers into a new realm, blending shoegaze and punk with eerie saxophone and echoing vocals, creating an apocalyptic, dystopian atmosphere. This sinister soundscape complements the track’s thematic exploration of power and corruption under Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s tenure as Queensland Premier.

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band – “Gutjuki”

“Gutjuk” ’is a funk-reggae track from Andrew Gurruwiwi Band’s latest album Sing Your Own Song, telling a heartfelt story of a young boy caught between ancient culture and modern life. Featuring vocals from Dion Marimunuk Gurruwiwi, Andrew Gurruwiwi’s younger cousin, the funky tune blends Arnhem Land-style of saltwater reggae with spirited vocals. The eight-piece band merge vibrant instruments, produced in their native tongue, Yolngu Matha, to create groove-infused jams that not only make listeners dance but also celebrate their rich cultural heritage.

FAIRTRADE NARCOTICS – “Jojoba”



The opening track “Jojoba” off FAIRTRADE NARCOTICS’ first self-titled and self-recorded album is striking with its ethereal, soulful vocals which surge into an instrumental breakdown featuring drums, trumpets, and rock guitars. Released through Groovecult Records, the track offers a great taste of the band’s electrifying blend of sounds.

Fungas – “Skaff”

Newcastle band Fungas’ new release “Skaff” unleashes a power-filled minute-and-a-half explosion of sound and energy. Listeners are hooked by commanding bass at the beginning of the track which layers into MF DOOM-inspired samples, haunting synthesisers, and a B-52’s-esque guitar riff. Together, these elements forge into a punk-rock and experimental track, making it a thrilling listen.

WEB RUMORS – “Blithe Echo”

Berlin-based new wave and electronic artist WEB RUMORS returns with “Blithe Echo”, a preview for their upcoming album Travelling Circuits. The track lyrically draws on the traditional English folk song “Bright Phoebus”, infusing it with pulsating electronic, new-wave and Bill Nelson-inspired elements. Burrow’s haunting vocals and digital synthesisers transform the folk origins into a hypnotic and modern sound, brilliantly fusing past and present.

Snowy Band – “If You Ever Need Me”

Naarm/Melbourne’s Snowy Band unveil “If You Ever Need Me”, the final single from their album Age Difference out now through Blossom Rot Records. The track offers a gentler side to the band, featuring a tender solo vocal that gracefully blends into a harmonious duet. With a slow tempo, the rich, melodic guitar interludes create an emotional journey. As it draws to a close, the prominent drums offer a sense of closure to the song.