This week, music directors Mia Ranalletta and Emma Yue from SYN Media contribute a list of Australian music from community radio you should be listening to right now.

Mia Ranalletta’s Community Picks

An absolute staple in our local hardcore scene, SPEED absolutely hit it out of the park on their latest LP, ONLY ONE MODE. Everything they create feels like an ode to their community, with this "SEND THEM 2 SYDNEY" embodying that energy to a tee. If you like your music fast, loud, and full of life, this band is just your speed. Emily Wurramara – "See Me There (feat. Lisa Mitchell)" This breathtakingly gorgeous track from the storytelling songstress' sophomore album NARA evokes endless feelings of nostalgia, gratitude, and contentment with each and every listen. Both Emily Wurramara and Lisa Mitchell's dreamy vocals, over equally divine steel guitar, make for an ethereal listening experience that must be heard to be believed. CHEZ – "so good" If you're looking for that Sabrina Carpenter-style pop-princess goodness a little closer to home, look no further than the latest single from CHEZ. With all the hallmarks of a hit, the uber-catchy track invites you to groove along and maybe hit a clap or two. Jazzy Dale – "Masquerade" Jazzy trades in her traditional R&B-focused vocals for an enchanting electronic performance on "Masquerade." Her superstar quality shines through vocal peaks, vulnerable lyricism, and her signature self-assured delivery. With an unmissable chorus and an undeniable catchyness, this song promises to hook you in and never let go. Emma Yue's Community Picks

Aleksiah – “Who Are You When You’re Not Performing?” The title track off her EP, Aleksiah has hit the nail on the head with this poignant and heartfelt ballad that will hit you right in the gut. Her music is an indie pop dream that speaks to the universal coming-of-age experience and all the highs and lows that come with it.

Sophian – “Dance With Me” Indie rock with a touch of funk, this is definitely a song that will get you up and grooving much like the title suggests. This is a song for when you need a little pick me up or a reminder to just take a moment to appreciate where you are right now, rather than feeling like you’re always three steps behind everyone else. Purée – “I Guess You Were Right” Another golden example of our local scene’s indie rock sound, Purée proclaims their vulnerability while also creating a whirling soundscape of groovy drums and glittery guitars.