The lineup for South Australian festival Spin Off 2024 has been revealed.

Spin Off will hit Adelaide Showgrounds on Friday, July 19th with a lineup packed with local and international talent.

Leading the charge is Norwegian pop star Girl in Red, back to support her new album, I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!, released this month. Girl in Red, the Oslo-based artist Marie Ulven, is known for breakthrough bedroom pop hits like “i wanna be your girlfriend” and “we fell in love in october”.

Her fellow pop star Conan Gray will treat festival-goers to new tracks from his highly anticipated third album, FOUND HEAVEN after hitting the East Coast on his sold-out Australian tour.

The festival will also feature performances by Canadian rapper bbno$ and American rapper Yung Gravy, collectively known as the catchy moniker BABY GRAVY.

Local favourites such as rising drum sensation G Flip and Australia’s pop queen Peach PRC will also grace the stage.

From further afield, UK baroque indie five-piece, The Last Dinner Party, who released their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, won the BRIT Rising Star Award, BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2024, and landed triple j’s feature album on its week of release this year.

Also making the trip to Adelaide is US singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi, set to deliver folk-rock storytelling, rooted in age-old American musical traditions.

In addition to live acts, the festival will host electronic heavyweights on a dedicated dance stage, including Swedish producer DJ Seinfeld, Sam Alfred, Club Angel, Rona., Fukhed, Willio, and Divide DJs.

Tickets to Spin Off 2024 go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 2nd at 0am local time. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale here.

Spin Off 2024

Presented by Five Four Entertainment and Secret Sounds

Tickets avaliable via spinoffadelaide.com.au

Friday July, 19th

Adelaide Showground, Wayville SA

Lineup

Girl in Red

Conan Gray

G Flip

Peach PRC

Baby Gravy (Yung Gravy + bbno$)

The Last Dinner Party

Michael Marcagi

Old Mervs Rum Jungle

Miss Kaninna

Sound Archive Stage

DJ Seinfeld

Sam Alfred

JamesJamesJames

Club Angel

Rona.

Fukhed

Willo

Divide DJs