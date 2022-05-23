After just announcing the departure of Jen Majura over the weekend, Evanescence have already revealed their new touring lineup.

There’s the return of a familiar face in Tim McCord, who played bass in the band from 2006 and will now take over guitar duties from Majura. Emma Anzai of Sick Puppies will replace McCord as bassist in the lineup.

Evanescence released a new statement announcing the arrival of the two musicians. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have some very big news to share. Introducing our new guitarist… TIM MCCORD!!” the band wrote on social media. “After 16 years in the band as our rock solid bass player, Tim is taking a turn on his original instrument. Spoiler alert- he’s great at it.

And on bass, it is our extreme pleasure to welcome the incredibly talented Emma Anzai of Sick Puppies! We’ve been friends and fans for years, and the time has finally come to join forces.

Emma will be pulling double duty as we have some shows with Sick Puppies coming up soon, so get ready for that! We are all very excited to bring this new formation to the stage for the first time in Athens on June 5. See you soon!”

It comes just days after the rockers confirmed the departure of Majura. “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways,” the band shared over the weekend.

“We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”

That prompted Majura to give her version of events on social media. “I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision!” she wrote on Twitter. “I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

