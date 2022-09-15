To mark the one-year anniversary of their excellent second album, Comfort to Me, Amyl and the Sniffers have released a special hometown concert film.

Live at Forum Theatre sees the punk rockers performing three tracks at the titular Melbourne venue, filmed on their recent triumphant homecoming tour. The film captures the band belting out ‘Capital’, ‘Choices’, and ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’.

“I wanted this to be filmed so people could see what our live show was like during the Comfort to Me touring period,” lead singer Amy Taylor explains. “It had to be filmed by John Angus Stewart of PHC Films as he has been there filming since the beginning.

“He was in the studio with us shooting behind the scenes when the album was being recorded, he made all of our videos and shot our Live from Williamstown show, and finally these clips, shot at this iconic venue in our hometown. John’s energy parallels mine, so I’m really happy having him on stage with me. You get up close and personal on these.”

Released on September 10th, 2021, Comfort to Me built impressively on the promise of Amyl’s 2019 self-titled debut album. Their sophomore effort reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, with critics also unanimous in their praise.

“If there’s a theme here, it’s a flat-out refusal to stay what they are. Taylor’s lyrics are tighter, the compositions are smarter, and the ideas are bigger: Comfort To Me is the sound of a young band realising it has more, much more, to give,” Rolling Stone Australia hailed in a four-star review.

After returning to the U.S. this month for another round of touring, Amyl will return to Australia to play Falls Festival at the end of the year (see full dates here).

Check out Live at Forum Theatre by Amyl and the Sniffers: