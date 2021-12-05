Do you know the words to your national anthem? It might not seem tricky but one Aussie rock legend had a hard time remembering the Australian national anthem this weekend.

Chosen to open this year’s Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, December 5th, Cold Chisel‘s Ian Moss was caught using a ‘cheat sheet’ while singing the national anthem, as per The Daily Mail. He was spotted staring at a piece of paper on the back of a speaker on the Mount Panorama racetrack.

Considering the Bathurst 1000 is the biggest event on the V8 Supercars calendar, it’s not the type of event you want to mess up at with your performance (it was also the first full capacity race there since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic).

As it looked suspiciously like Moss was looking down at something throughout the anthem, different camera angles then revealed the piece of paper atop the speaker.

That led to the singer being roundly locked by viewers and fans on social media. “I love Ian Moss but he’s having a Meatloaf moment at Bathurst,” someone said on Twitter, referencing Meatloaf’s notorious AFL Grand Final performance a decade ago.

“Ian Moss reading the words off a cheat sheet to sing the Australian National Anthem is a disgrace and embarrassing,” another Twitter user said.

“F**k Mossy, that was painful to watch. I hope none of the drivers crash as badly as Ian Moss just did at Bathurst,” someone else joked. “Not sure which was worst – Ian Moss singing of our anthem or having the words in front of him,” another said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

What is it with famous singers mucking up their performances of national anthems? From Meatloaf to Steven Tyler, R. Kelly and now Moss, there’s too many bad examples to count.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.