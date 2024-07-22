Founded in 1987 in Johannesburg, Nando’s has become one of the world’s most famous chicken restaurants, to the point where getting a “cheeky Nando’s” is recognised as a universal experience.

Nando’s global imprint is larger than ever, and the chain now boasts restaurants in over 20 countries worldwide.

Alongside their global rise in the world of fast food, Nando’s has always found ways to creatively collaborate with pop culture icons and artists, including big names like Ed Sheeran and Post Malone.

More locally, in recent years they’ve involved Aussie artists in their Nando’s Music Exchange, where aspiring artists were given opportunities to meet and work alongside industry veterans like Tkay Maidza, Kwame, and Urth Boy through a mentorship program.

Nando’s hosted the first of (hopefully) many Chicken Shop Sessions on Saturday, a micro-festival that hopes to give some local artists the chance to showcase their music.

On the day, guests received meeting instructions and a secret location, which turned out to be the Nando’s restaurant on Smith Street in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

With drinks flowing, music blasting, and excitement brewing, the host for the day, Ross Howse, ramped up the energy for the evening ahead.

Upon arrival, revered DJ Nina Las Vegas welcomed the crowd as everybody entered the venue. “This is very very cool. In these times, with Splendour cancelling and all the things we love not happening the way we’re used to, we’re very grateful to Nando’s for their commitment to music because we are here”, she said. “Anyone that gets artists to perform are winners in my eyes.”

Notably, the event coincided with the now cancelled Splendour On The Grass which was previously scheduled over the weekend. With Nando’s reaching out to many Splendour In The Grass ticket-holders to offer an invitation, they wanted the event to offer a stage for artists (now that one of the biggest festivals in the country is cancelled), and an interesting event for local music fans to enjoy.

As guests packed into the lit-up Nando’s, they were greeted with cameras, drinks, photo opportunities and, of course, lots of scrumptious chicken. Everyone mingled and enjoyed the Nando’s environment—for most, watching live music in a chicken shop with a mango margarita in hand is a unique experience.

After everyone was fed and hydrated, ISHAN took the stage, warming up the crowd with mellow acoustics, performing only with a guitar. The local lad who made his name as a busker in Melbourne CBD while climbing to viral fame captivated everybody in attendance, even dropping some unreleased tracks in his set.

Nina Las Vegas kept the party going before Auckland artist CHAII took the stage. The crowd danced throughout her energetic set – barely a shock upon a brief glance at some of her achievements, though, which includes soundtracking a Fenti campaign and having songs feature on the FIFA video game soundtrack.

Last but certainly not least, band of brothers Coterie closed out the night. “This is the most intimate venue we’ve played in a minute,” said lead vocalist Tyler Fisher during their performance. Their intimate Nando’s set in Melbourne’s Inner North was the perfect warm-up for their support slot for Tones and I on her national tour next month.

After a promising launch, local artists can look forward to being involved in upcoming Chicken Shop Sessions around the country as Nando’s continues to uplift local creative communities across Australia and New Zealand.It’s a unique experience, and definitely a fun night for all involved, especially with the main focus being on giving local artists a cool showcase.

“From Ed Sheeran to Post Malone and everyone in-between, Nando’s has a long history of supporting artists across the music industry”, as Nando’s Head of Brand Tom Blackburn shares.

“The Chicken Shop Sessions are all about giving emerging artists the opportunity to take centre stage in the wake of major festival cancellations and the mass closure of live music venues. It’s also about giving young people the opportunity to experience live music that they’re increasingly priced out of.”