Andrew Farriss, the legendary songwriter, solo artist, and co-founder of INXS, is set to embark on his “Something Stronger” tour across Australia this October and November.

The tour, named after his latest single, is a significant milestone in Farriss’s solo career, combining iconic hits with fresh material from his upcoming album, The Prospector, due for release in 2025. Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 22nd.

“Something Stronger” is a dynamic fusion of country and rock, capturing the intense emotions and unrestrained energy of youth. Farriss’s tour will celebrate these elements, promising a lively and engaging experience for fans. “I am so excited to get out to play across Australia and play something old, something new, and Something Stronger!” says Farriss.

Fusing country and rock, “Something Stronger” captures the raw energy and reckless abandon of youth, fueled by hot emotions and a thirst for life’s wilder moments. Farriss previously said of the track, “I wanted to record a song about grit and passion.”

The forthcoming tour will be a celebration of all these elements, kicking off at Brass Monkey, Cronulla, on Thursday, 24th October and traversing the east coast before heading west to take in Margaret River’s The River on Friday, 8th November, Bunbury’s Froth Craft Brewery on Saturday, 9th November, and wrapping up at Fremantle’s Mojo’s on Friday, 10th November.

With over four decades in the music industry, Farriss has been a central figure in international music, known for his evocative storytelling and exceptional songwriting. This tour presents a unique opportunity for fans to enjoy his music in a new, dynamic setting, featuring both classic INXS hits and his solo work, before his much-anticipated second studio album drops early next year.

Farriss has teased about the gems to be found on the follow-up to his 2021 self-titled debut: “The songs on The Prospector are about searching for the gold in life – reaching out for something higher. It’s about digging deep inside and encouraging others to look for the real treasures in life.”

Andrew Farriss 2024 Australian Tour Tickets available here

Thursday 24th October

Brass Monkey, Cronulla, NSW

Friday 25th October

Live At The Polo, Canberra, ACT

Saturday 26th October

Orange Wine Festival – Canobolas Dance Hall, Orange, NSW

Thursday 31st October

Brunswick Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 1st November

Golden Vine Hotel, Bendigo, VIC

Saturday 2nd November

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Burleigh Heads, QLD

Sunday 3rd November

Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 8th November

The River, Margaret River, WA

Saturday 9th November

Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, WA