Sixteen APRA AMCOS members are in the running at the 2026 Grammys, cropping up across some of the ceremony’s biggest categories, from dance and electronic to rock, R&B and even visual media.

It’s a huge showing for local talent, with first-time nominees sitting alongside returning heavy-hitters.

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “End Of Summer”. The nod follows his 2024 Grammy win as co-writer and performer on Justice’s “Neverender”, and adds to a long list of APRA AMCOS accolades, including two Song of the Year wins and a Billions Award for “The Less I Know the Better”.

Staying in the dance/electronic realm, Rüfüs Du Sol and producer Cassian Stewart-Kasimba are contenders for Best Dance/Electronic Album with Inhale/Exhale. The trio previously won Best Dance Recording in 2022 for “Alive”, and collected the APRA Music Award for Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work of the Year in 2023 for “On My Knees”.

Amyl and The Sniffers have also landed their first Grammy nomination, earning a spot in the Best Rock Performance category for “U Should Not Be Doing That”. The track recently took out Song of the Year at the 2025 APRA Music Awards.

A number of APRA AMCOS members also appear across high-profile co-writing credits.