Sixteen APRA AMCOS members are in the running at the 2026 Grammys, cropping up across some of the ceremony’s biggest categories, from dance and electronic to rock, R&B and even visual media.
It’s a huge showing for local talent, with first-time nominees sitting alongside returning heavy-hitters.
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “End Of Summer”. The nod follows his 2024 Grammy win as co-writer and performer on Justice’s “Neverender”, and adds to a long list of APRA AMCOS accolades, including two Song of the Year wins and a Billions Award for “The Less I Know the Better”.
Staying in the dance/electronic realm, Rüfüs Du Sol and producer Cassian Stewart-Kasimba are contenders for Best Dance/Electronic Album with Inhale/Exhale. The trio previously won Best Dance Recording in 2022 for “Alive”, and collected the APRA Music Award for Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work of the Year in 2023 for “On My Knees”.
Amyl and The Sniffers have also landed their first Grammy nomination, earning a spot in the Best Rock Performance category for “U Should Not Be Doing That”. The track recently took out Song of the Year at the 2025 APRA Music Awards.
A number of APRA AMCOS members also appear across high-profile co-writing credits.
Darvid Thor, Henry Jenkins and Hudson Whitlock are recognised through the sampling of their track “The Hands of Time” on Leon Thomas’s “Feelings On Silent” from the Album of the Year–nominated Mutt.
Aotearoa New Zealand’s Frano Huet is a co-writer on “Wacced out Murals” from Kendrick Lamar’s Album of the Year contender GNX.
William Benjamin is nominated alongside Brandon Lake for co-writing “Hard Fought Hallelujah”, up for Best Contemporary Christian Performance/Song.
Composer, producer and artist GEM Auset earns a nomination for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album for According to the Moon.
Hit-maker Sarah Aarons receives a nod with co-writer Hailee Steinfeld for “Dangerous” from the film Sinners, nominated for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media.