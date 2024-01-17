The utterly iconic Aqua are bringing the 90s pop lineup of your dreams to Australia.
The Danish-Norwegian group, famous for the weird and funky Eurodance hit “Barbie Girl”, are coming to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth at the end of March (see full dates below), and they’re bringing some old friends along for the experience.
Joining Aqua will be electronic dance duo 2 Unlimited, who have sold 18 million records worldwide, English boy band favourites East 17, British dance duo Phats & Small, as well as Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and Urban Cookie Collective.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 25th at 9am local time. The TEG and MyTicketek pre-sale both begin on Tuesday, January 23rd at 10am local time.
“AUSTRALIA!!! We’re so excited to announce that we’re coming back this March, with the hottest line-up of special guests!” Aqua announced on social media today.
It’s a great time for Aqua to be touring, with Barbie being all the rage following the huge success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film in 2023. They featured on a song from the film soundtrack, “Barbie World”, alongside Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.
The dance-pop icons have plenty of other hits to go alongside “Barbie Girl”, though, including “Doctor Jones” and “Lollipop (Candyman)”, and their songs have brought them a combined 597 million streams on Spotify.
Love Pop?
Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Aqua 2024 Australian Tour
TEG pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 23rd (10am local time)
MyTicketek pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 23rd (10am local time)
General sale begins Thursday, January 25th (9am local time)
Tickets available via ticketek.com.au
Thursday, March 21st
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Friday, March 22nd
John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Sunday, March 24th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Tuesday, March 26th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Thursday, March 28th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Full lineup
Aqua
2 Unlimited
East 17
Phats & Small
Big Brovaz
Booty Luv
Urban Cookie Collective