The utterly iconic Aqua are bringing the 90s pop lineup of your dreams to Australia.

The Danish-Norwegian group, famous for the weird and funky Eurodance hit “Barbie Girl”, are coming to Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, and Perth at the end of March (see full dates below), and they’re bringing some old friends along for the experience.

Joining Aqua will be electronic dance duo 2 Unlimited, who have sold 18 million records worldwide, English boy band favourites East 17, British dance duo Phats & Small, as well as Big Brovaz, Booty Luv, and Urban Cookie Collective.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 25th at 9am local time. The TEG and MyTicketek pre-sale both begin on Tuesday, January 23rd at 10am local time.

“AUSTRALIA!!! We’re so excited to announce that we’re coming back this March, with the hottest line-up of special guests!” Aqua announced on social media today.

It’s a great time for Aqua to be touring, with Barbie being all the rage following the huge success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film in 2023. They featured on a song from the film soundtrack, “Barbie World”, alongside Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

The dance-pop icons have plenty of other hits to go alongside “Barbie Girl”, though, including “Doctor Jones” and “Lollipop (Candyman)”, and their songs have brought them a combined 597 million streams on Spotify.

Aqua 2024 Australian Tour

TEG pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 23rd (10am local time)

MyTicketek pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 23rd (10am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, January 25th (9am local time)

Tickets available via ticketek.com.au

Thursday, March 21st

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, March 22nd

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, March 24th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 26th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, March 28th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Full lineup

Aqua

2 Unlimited

East 17

Phats & Small

Big Brovaz

Booty Luv

Urban Cookie Collective