Drake had a lot of love for Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj at the huge Young Money reunion show in Toronto over the weekend, hailing them as the best rappers of all time.

The trio got together at the city’s Budweiser Stage on Saturday night, although there was a minor delay due to Lil Wayne getting stuck at the Canadian border. “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border. Luckily, Drake runs the border,’ a screen at the venue cheekily displayed.

When he finally did make it, Drake showered his friend with high praise. “You’re the most important man to each and every one of us. You are truly the most selfless man on planet earth, to find all these people from across the motherfucking world, bring us all together, give us all a shot—this is me by the way, I’m your son, look at this shit,” the rapper said.

Drake got even more emotional. “You changed my fucking life and you changed the city forever, so make some fucking noise for the greatest rapper of all time.”

Drizzy then made sure to not miss out Nicki. “And I’m standing onstage with the other greatest rapper of all time, she’s over there with the pink hair,” he added. “By the way, like, are these bitches serious? Like, nobody can fuck with Nicki… (She’s) like the originator—it starts here, ends here, all that shit.”

Elsewhere during the concert, Lil Wayne revealed that his eagerly-anticipated album, Tha Carter VI, is “coming soon.” It will be the follow-up to 2018’s Tha Carter V.

Drake also addressed the criticism his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, received. “(The album) is one of the greatest things I ever did,” he claimed. “I like to challenge myself, you know But I had a lot of people like hitting me up like, ‘You know, that shit’s too fast, I don’t know… you makin’ like Zara music. And I said, ‘Would you like me to slow it down? Do you want the old Drake? That’s all you gotta say.”

Drake giving Lil Wayne his flowers last night in Toronto💐💯 pic.twitter.com/hkEiSZzLkw — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) August 7, 2022