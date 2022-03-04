Arcade Fire haven’t released an album in five long years but some fans think the wait for new music could soon be over.

It certainly seems like the Canadian icons are teasing something new in the works. Fans have been sent mysterious postcards in the mail, which was brought to wider attention by someone on Reddit.

“Received this in post today,” wrote BordonGrown in the Arcade Fire subreddit. “Black box covering my address. Logo at the bottom looks like the band… Anyone else received one?” The front of the postcard has the teasing slogan “WE missed you”, alongside some musical notes.

Another fan went one better, setting the postcard notes to music on guitar and posting the resulting song on SoundCloud (listen below).

Other fans in the thread revealed that they’d also received a postcard. “Saw u/BordonGrown’s post about the postcard this morning,” wrote Chapperdeemus. “I just walked past this sticker in London! Looks like something is happening!!” “I live in London and got one of these postcards myself!” added someone else.

It’s unclear why these people received the postcards. Another Redditor offered an intriguing idea: “Wonder if people who got postcards all got the same riff, or if they split the song into a bunch of pieces and mailed it out.”

In a follow-up edit, they added that someone had indeed posted another postcard with different notes. “Guess I was right?” he wrote. Another fan believed they recognised the handwriting on the postcard as that of the band’s Régine Chassagne.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Until now, the longest gap between Arcade Fire albums was four years, between 2013’s Reflektor and 2017’s Everything Now. It would be surprising if they waited longer than five years to release new music.

Despite polarising critical reviews, Everything Now was still a commercial success. It topped the U.K. Album Chart and U.S. Billboard 200, and also reached number two on the ARIA Album Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.