There’s a new Aussie festival arriving on the scene next year, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Churches, and Peggy Gou set to play the event.

The inaugural Heaps Good festival has been announced, set to take place on Friday, January 6th 2023 at Adelaide Showground, becoming another addition to the Australian New Year festival calendar.

It’s a spinoff of Falls Festival, meaning their respective lineups share a lot of the same artists: Arctic Monkeys, Jamie XX, Peggy Gou, Ocean Alley, Spacey Jane, Churches, and Pinkpantheress all appear on both bills. You can check out the full lineup below, with more artists set to be announced.

This year will mark the first time Falls has taken place since 2019, taking in dates at Birregurra, Byron Bay and Fremantle in December and January.

Heaps Good will act as a sister festival to another Adelaide event, Spin Off, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 22nd. The likes of Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Ball Park Music, G Flip, The Chats, Genesis Owusu, Beddy Rays, Teenage Joans, Tate McRae, and Oliver Tree have all been confirmed to perform at Spin Off.

Tickets for Heaps Good go on-sale from Thursday, June 2nd at 9am local time. They’ll be released in four parts, with the price increasing as each release sells out, with the first release starting at $120. There will also be VIP tickets available if you fancy a bit of luxury at the festival, including a private bar and phone charging station. All ticket information can be found via Moshtix.

Heaps Good Festival 2023

Presented by Secret Sounds and triple j

Ticket sales begin on Thursday, June 2nd (9am local time) via Moshtix

Friday, January 6th 2023

Adelaide Showground, Adelaide, SA

Arctic Monkeys

Peggy Gou

Chvrches

Jamie xx

Ocean Alley

Spacey Jane

Pinkpantheress

Young Franco

King Stingray

Peach PRC

Ebony Boadu

+ More To Be Announced