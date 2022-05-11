Falls Festival already had Arctic Monkeys and Lil Nas X on the bill and now the original Wiggles have been added to all three dates.

Following a massive 2021 – they topped triple j’s Hottest 100 – the beloved group’s original lineup of Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, and Greg Page will take to the stage in three states at Falls Festival.

The news comes just a few weeks after Lil Nas X tweeted about his love of The Wiggles, meaning a collaboration is now one step closer.

Aside from The Wiggles, a great mixture of Australian festival favourites, rising stars, and household names are set to play the festival across three main stages, including at new fresh locations in Victoria and Western Australia.

The El Capitan Stage will showcase the biggest global headline artists across hip hop, indie, rock, and pop. Sugarloaf Resort, featuring high end production and custom structures, is the new home for electronic music, while the Future Stages will be the place to find the future stars of music.

Arctic Monkeys lead the lineup, set to bring their swaggering rock to the Falls Festival stage. Their last two albums, 2013’s AM and 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, both topped the ARIA Albums Chart, and with rumours swirling about a new album coming this year, Alex Turner and co. will have plenty of exciting material to perform at the event.

Lil Nas X dominated 2021 with his culture-shifting debut album Montero and that looks to continue this year. Known for his charismatic live shows and powerhouse hits like theJack Harlow collaboration ‘Industry Baby’, Falls will be the rapper’s first live shows in Australia.

Electronic music is well-represented in the lineup with superstars like Jamie xx, Mall Grab, DJ Seinfeld, and Peggy Gou. There will also be lots of Australian talent on show, including Amyl and the Sniffers, Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley, Genesis Owusu, and Peach PRC.

Several of the Falls Festival lineup will also be appearing at Lost Paradise in 2022/2023, including Lil Nas X, Arctic Monkeys, and Peggy Gou. Taking place from December 28th to January 1st at Glenworth Valley, NSW, tickets for the event go on sale next Wednesday, May 11th (pre-sale begins one day earlier).

Tickets are now on sale via moshtix.

