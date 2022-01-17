Adelaide’s Spin Off Festival has announced a huge 2022 lineup containing a mix of local and international talent.

COVID-19 has saw the postponement of a number of big Australian festivals at the start of this year, but Spin Off’s organisers remain confident that their event will be able to go ahead when July rolls around.

That’s why they’ve announced 2022’s lineup and there’s a lot of attractive names. English indie pop band and Hottest 100 favourites Glass Animals are headlining alongside Fremantle indie rockers Spacey Jane.

U.S. rapper Jack Harlow will venture Down Under for the festival, as will cult internet personality Oliver Tree. The former rose to wider prominence for his guest appearance on fellow rapper Lil Nas X’s massive 2021 hit ‘Industry Baby’.

Check out ‘Heat Waves’ by Glass Animals:

18-year-old Canadian star Tate McRae, who was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2020, is also set to appear. Her single ‘You Broke Me First’ achieved ARIA 3x Platinum certification.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Australian artists dominate the lineup though. Perennial festival favourites Ball Park Music and Ghanaian-Australian superstar Genesis Owusu will likely attract huge crowds for their sets. G Flip, The Chats, Beddy Rays, and Teenage Joans should also put on strong homegrown sets.

Spin Off 2022 is scheduled to take place at Adelaide Showground on Friday, July 22nd. Tickets go on sale next Monday, January 24th at 9am local time. Pre-sales are also available this week on Friday, January 21st at 9am (sign-up for pre-sales here). The festival is an all-ages event and ticket prices start from $119.90.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Spin Off 2022 Lineup Glass Animals Spacey Jane Jack Harlow Oliver Tree Tate McRae Ball Park Music G Flip Genesis Owusu The Chats Beddy Rays Teenage Joans

Check out ‘Gold Chains’ (live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) by Genesis Owusu: