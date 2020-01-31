An enigmatic gif has showed up on the Frontier Touring Facebook page. It’s an exact copy of the artwork Faith No More used to announce their return last year.

Faith No More’s last visit to Australia was for the 2015 Soundwave tour. That’s five friggin’ years ago. There are strong rumblings of a return, however. Frontier’s Facebook post is supplemented by the caption “05.02.20”. So it’s fair to assume a major FNM announcement is coming on Wednesday February 5.

Faith No More have already announced a Bushfire Benefit Show. Only, it’s not in Australia – all proceeds from their June 9 performance at Manchester’s 02 Apollo will go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue and CFS Foundation.

The revered Californian alt-metal act have been on an extended break since wrapping up their 2015 Sol Invictus tour. The band reunited with original vocalist Chuck Mosley in mid-2016 for a couple of shows to mark the re-release of their debut album, We Care a Lot. Mosley passed away in 2017 and things have otherwise been pretty quiet on the FNM front.

Watch: Faith No More – Epic

But their social media accounts were revived in November 2019 to announce a European tour. It’s not the band’s first headline-grabbing reunion. Faith No More broke up in 1998 after nearly 20 years together and six albums. Frontman Mike Patton went on to make records with Fantômas, Tomahawk, Peeping Tom, Dead Cross and a squillion other projects.

Faith No More regrouped in 2009 and toured fairly consistently up until 2015. Sol Invictus, the band’s seventh album, ended nearly two decades of studio silence when it arrived in May 2015.

Earlier this week FNM shared their sadness at the passing of Corrosion of Conformity‘s Reed Mullin.

R.I.P. to Reed Mullin, an old friend… pic.twitter.com/TWTmumg1Je — Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) January 28, 2020

We’ll keep you updated on Faith No More’s possible return to Australia as soon as more information becomes available.