The longtime stalker of Ariana Grande has been locked up again after breaking into the pop star’s home on her birthday.

As per TMZ, Aharon Brown keeps breaking restraining orders from Grande, with his latest violation coming on Grande’s 29th birthday on Sunday. He was arrested after breaking into her Montecito, California home, according to a source, although luckily she wasn’t on the property when the incident took place.

It comes after Brown was arrested last September after appearing at Grande’s Los Angeles home carrying a large hunting knife. While there, he allegedly screamed, “I’ll f*cking kill you and her” at the singer and her security team.

Back then, Grande asked the Los Angeles Superior Court to grant her a restraining order against Brown, saying, “I am fearful, for my safety and the safety of my family.” The restraining order was granted but it didn’t matter, with Brown repeatedly violating the order recently.

He was supposed to turn himself in by Tuesday for the latest violation, but chose to travel to Grande’s home instead. Brown has been held on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction, to which he plead not guilty. As of today, he remains in custody.

Earlier this month, Britney Spears suffered a similar intrusion when her first husband, Jason Alexander, dramatically interrupted her wedding to Sam Asghari.

Alexander even streamed it live on Instagram, showing him walking up to security and informing them that Britney herself had invited him to attend. After his connection cut out briefly, the livestream rejoined Jason actually inside the singer’s home, where he was eventually stopped and taken outside.

After the incident, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony stalking, as well as to trespassing, battery, and vandalism. The judge issued a restraining order, meaning Jason has to say at least 100 yards from Britney for the next three years.

