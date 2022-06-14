Britney Spears’ first husband, Jason Alexander, has been charged with felony stalking after shockingly interrupting her wedding to Sam Asghari last week.

As per BBC, Jason pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony stalking, as well as to trespassing, battery, and vandalism, in court on Monday, June 14th.

The judge issued a restraining order, meaning Jason has to say at leas 100 yards from Britney for the next three years. His bail was also set at $100,000.

Britney’s wedding was dramatically interrupted by Jason (not to be confused with the Seinfeld actor) last week, resulting in a police intervention.

Jason even streamed it live on Instagram, showing him walking up to security and informing them that Britney herself had invited him to attend. After his connection cut out briefly, the livestream rejoined Jason actually inside the singer’s home, where he was eventually stopped and taken outside.

It was curious behaviour from Jason considering that he publicly voiced his support for his former wife during the #FreeBritney movement. He even attended a rally in support of her in Los Angeles two years ago.

Britney and Jason, childhood friends, married in Las Vegas in January 2004. They annulled the marriage a mere 55 hours later, with Britney citing a lack of understanding of her actions in the petition to the court.

Jason’s shock interruption didn’t ruin Britney’s big day, however, with the singer and her longtime partner Sam still managing to tie the knot in the Californian ceremony.

Britney’s wedding was attended by some very famous friends, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore. Following the end of her controversial conservatorship last year, Britney’s father, mother, and sister reportedly didn’t attend her wedding.

Although Britney and Sam have been together since meeting on the set of her ‘Slumber Party’ music video back in 2016, the couple kept their relationship private for years. They finally got engaged in September 2021.