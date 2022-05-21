Rihanna has officially welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The newborn was born May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, though it’s not yet known what the power couple have named him.

The exciting news comes following the couple being the target of unsubstantiated rumours that ASAP had cheated on the makeup mogul while she was pregnant.

As the whispers gained traction across social media, the influencer who sparked the wildfire rumours that the iconic pair had split later apologised for their “reckless” behaviour.

Fashion writer Louis Pisano issued a public apology for kickstarting the whispers that the couple had split after the rapper was “caught cheating” with Rihanna’s friend and Fenty designer, Amina Muaddi.

“Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” Pisano tweeted.

pic.twitter.com/2Quj8hNkLT — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 15, 2022

“I’m not going to talk about sources, blame others for a discussion that was started, etc because at the end of the day I made the decision to draft that tweet, press send and put that out with my name on it.”

The influencer went on to apologise for their actions.

“I’d like to formally apologise to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets,” they wrote.

“I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”