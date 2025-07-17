After half a decade championing emerging Australian artists on triple j’s Home & Hosed, Ash McGregor is wrapping up her time on the show.

She’ll pass the mic to Unearthed’s Anika Luna, who officially takes over on Monday, August 4th.

McGregor first joined triple j in 2020 as a producer on the Breakfast show before stepping up as host of Home & Hosed in 2021. Since then, she’s become a key voice in the national broadcaster’s push to spotlight local talent, expanding the show from one hour to two and helping countless acts land their first spins on national radio.

A passionate supporter of homegrown artists, McGregor has helped countless acts land their first spin on national radio. From hosting live festival broadcasts and One Night Stand events to steering triple j’s Gig Guide and delivering elevator pitches and artist recs across the station’s socials, McGregor has been instrumental in connecting audiences with Australian talent.

“Hosting Home & Hosed has been a literal dream come true,” McGregor said. “If you told 13-year-old Ash, who was entering every radio comp, hitting every underage gig in Brisbane, and making playlists of local bands for her mates that she’d one day get paid to do this? No way! It’s been the greatest honour to be trusted with artists’ songs, to shout about the wild talent in this country, and to help champion Australian music on a global stage. I deeply love the community we’ve built. We’ve got two weeks left, so to everyone who’s spent their weeknights with me, thank you! I’ll see you soon.”

Her final broadcast will air Thursday, July 31st at 7pm.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash McGregor (@ash_mcgregor)

Stepping into the spotlight is triple j Unearthed’s Anika Luna, who has already made waves across the station’s Late Nights and Live At The Wireless slots. Luna cut her teeth on Melbourne community radio station SYN while still in high school and has since built a reputation as one of the scene’s most enthusiastic champions.

Since joining Unearthed as Community Producer in 2023, Luna has reviewed more than 3,500 tracks and been a steady voice of support for new artists uploading to the platform, helping guide emerging acts from debut demos to major Unearthed Competition wins.

“Australian music is my oxygen!” Luna said. “I know first-hand that this country holds the most spectacular creatives on this planet so stepping up to the Home & Hosed podium is the highest honour and truly a dream come true. I’m so ready to continue uplifting the next generation of Australian artists, strengthening our music community on air and IRL!”

Luna will take over the show from Monday, August 4th at 7pm.

Home & Hosed airs weeknights on triple j. Stream via the triple j app, online, or connect through TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.