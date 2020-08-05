If you’ve been thinking about signing up for a subscription to the newly re-launched Rolling Stone Australia, well we might have something from Audio-Technica to sweeten the deal.

Rolling Stone Australia has teamed up with the legends at Audio-Technica, and for a limited time, all new subscribers to the magazine will also get a pair of ATH-S100 absolutely free.

Yep, free! Pay absolutely nothing. Complimentary. No additional cost to you!

The ATH-S100 are a bloody good all-round pair of headphones too. Valued at $50 The DJ style headphones come with 36mm drivers, and a one-side 1.2m cable to stop tangling!

No surprises then, given Audio-Technica have been creating professional-grade mics, turntables, headphones and more for over 50 years.

So how can you take advantage of this limited-time offer? Simply head to to the subscribe page at Rolling Stone Australia to sign up for your yearly subscription and confirm your eligibility for this offer.

The print edition of Rolling Stone Australia re-launched earlier this year under new publisher The Brag Media, with Tones And I featuring on the cover of the inaugural return issue.

The second issue will beloved singer-songwriter Sia on its cover this September, and Rolling Stone Australia will continue to be published on a quarterly basis.

The partnership to bring Rolling Stone to Australia, under a license agreement between Rolling Stone’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation, and The Brag Media, marks the brand’s tenth international edition.