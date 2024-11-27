It’s time to dust off your favourite Aussie merch—Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is back tomorrow (November 28).

Run by Support Act, the annual campaign raises funds to support Australian music workers in crisis.

So far, the 2024 campaign has raised over $250,000 for Support Act, the charity at the heart of Australia’s music industry.

This year’s ambassadors, including Missy Higgins, Tony Armstrong, and Ayesha Madon, are leading the charge. They star in a community service announcement produced by Mushroom Creative House, alongside artists like Alice Ivy, Becca Hatch, and Dami Im.

Higgins expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “It’s great to be joining so many amazing Australian voices supporting Ausmusic T-Shirt Day this year. Not only are we celebrating the brilliant depth of incredible Australian music, but the campaign helps to keep the music playing for everyone working in Australian music by raising funds for Support Act.”

Ivy, whose song is featured in the video, added, “I was stoked to be asked to be involved – Support Act do really important work for musicians like myself, people on our teams, and everyone working in our industry really, so I’m glad I can give back.”

Several ambassadors have also created exclusive designs for the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day premium t-shirt range. Notable contributors include Paul Kelly, G Flip, and The Wolfe Brothers. A special Mobmusic t-shirt is curated by Nooky. Fans can purchase these exclusive t-shirts while stocks last, ensuring they have them for the big day.

Support Act CEO Clive Miller encouraged everyone to get involved: “With Ausmusic Month upon us, now is the time to create a fundraising team at work or with friends, make sure that you have your Ausmusic t-shirt at the ready, and to wear and donate now or any time in the lead up to, and on, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on 28 November. Remember, Life’s better with Australian music and this is our opportunity to help raise urgently needed funds to support music workers across the country doing it tough.”

This year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will be held on Thursday, November 28th, as a celebration of Australian music and a chance to raise critical funds for music industry workers in need.