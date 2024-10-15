Fresh off her headline tour across Australia, Alice Ivy has released a new single, “Do I Need to Know What Love Is?”, featuring Josh Teskey from The Teskey Brothers.

This final single from her upcoming album Do What Makes You Happy drops just ahead of its full release on November 22nd via Helix Records.

“I had an absolute blast, writing and working on this track,” says Teskey. “It was one of those special moments where the song just kept rolling along and made things easy for us, all the puzzle pieces just came together beautifully. I had the instrumental pumping in the car as I drove through the Yarra Valley, getting full of inspiration listening to the song.

“The journey out to Yarra Junction took quite a long time that day as I kept pulling over to jot down ideas. The next week we got together in the studio. We bonded over coffee and it all came together real quick. Writing with an electronic artist is fun as just requires finding that one topline. Simple and beautiful, love it.”

Ivy adds, “The first time I heard The Teskey Brothers I couldn’t believe I was listening to a contemporary Australian band and not a Motown or Stax record from the 1960’s. I grew up listening to soul and from the moment I heard Josh’s voice I knew I wanted to write with him. Josh came by my studio and for the first couple of hours he warmed up his vocals by blowing into a straw. Then he did 8 takes of the track from top to bottom.

“It was such a refreshing way to record, as opposed to section by section. It was honestly such a joy hearing Josh do his thing on the mic, I was just sitting there transfixed in the chair with goosebumps. Working with Josh Teskey was a dream, his songwriting and recording style is so raw, you can feel it through your whole body. Artistry in its truest form.”

Teskey joins a lineup of collaborators on Ivy’s album, including Kah-Lo, BJ the Chicago Kid, Låpsley, Mallrat, Jelani Blackman, and Mayer Hawthorne.

Do What Makes You Happy is a 12-track record inspired by Ivy’s journey as a creative. The album brings together her love for analogue sounds and instruments like guitar and bass, creating a raw and heartfelt collection of songs.

Ivy says, “Do What Makes You Happy was written at a time where so many people were finally experiencing the freedom to do what gives them the most joy in life again, it was felt in the production, every vocal line and the photography and art. Everyone I worked with was so enthusiastic and grateful to be able to create in studios again, and to just simply connect with people on that level.

“I feel like I captured most of the collaborators on this record at their rawest, you can hear it in the vocal recordings” Alice Ivy shares.

Alice Ivy’s “Do I Need to Know What Love Is?” (ft. Josh Teskey) is out now. Buy/stream it here.