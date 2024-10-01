Support Act has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

This year, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will be held on Thursday, November 28th, right at the end of Ausmusic Month. The event serves as a platform to celebrate the country’s music and raise critical funds to support music industry workers in crisis.

The event is supported by ARIA, triple j, Mushroom Creative House, and AAMI.

Upon the campaign’s launch, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day has already received generous early corporate support with donations from YouTube Music and Google AU/NZ and Heaps Normal.

The first phase of the campaign invites music lovers across Australia to get ready to “wear and donate” by buying an Ausmusic T-Shirt from the Premium T-Shirt range.

The exclusive Premium T-shirt Range for this year, which is available for purchase now, features a stellar lineup of Australian artists including Paul Kelly, The Amity Affliction with street art powerhouse Sofles, Powderfinger, Royel Otis, Angus & Julia Stone, Dami Im, Diesel collaborating with Fender, G Flip, Nooky, Helen Reddy, Max Jackson, Ninajirachi, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Wolfe Brothers, and Xavier Rudd.

Joining this stellar lineup of artist-led tees are more exclusive designs that pay homage to women in music, celebrate homegrown music heroes, support the vital work of music crew, and of course this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day hero tee.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Australian music is more than just the soundtrack to our lives – it’s a reflection of the strength and creativity of individuals and our industry,” says Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act.

“With the rising cost of living – and the cost of making music – the people who make up our vital industry are facing more challenges than ever before. When they find themselves in crisis, Support Act is there – supporting musicians, managers, crew and music workers through crisis relief support, mental health and wellbeing programs, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, and dedicated First Nations support.”

T-shirts are priced at $50, with 100% of proceeds going to Support Act, thanks to the generous support of Gildan Brands and Love Police. Orders are open now until Friday, October 25th.

T-shirts are also available through a variety of merch partners supporting the campaign, including Artist First, Bad Apples, High Tees, Love Police, Merch Jungle, On Repeat, Sound Merch, Sound of Vinyl, Warner Music, and Crew Care. All partners will donate a percentage of T-shirt sales to the cause.

If you’re keen to take part in Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2024 (and why wouldn’t you be?), you can show your love on social media by using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tagging @supportact @triple_j @aria_official @mushroomcreativehouse @gildanbrandsaustralia @aami_insurance.

Visit the event’s official website for more information.