Support Act has announced the return of its annual fundraiser, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day will be held this year on Thursday, November 30th, right at the end of Ausmusic Month, acting once again as a platform for celebrating the country’s music and raising critical funds to support music industry workers in crisis.

The event is being supported by ARIA, triple j, Heaps Normal, Gildan Brands, and AAMI, which has committed to matching donations of up to $40,000.

The funds collected during this campaign play a pivotal role in sustaining Support Act’s essential programs, including crisis relief support, mental health and wellbeing initiatives, the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program, and dedicated assistance for First Nations communities.

The exclusive Premium T-shirt Range for this year, which is available for purchase now, features a stellar lineup of Australian artists including Ashwarya, Budjerah, Cold Chisel, Gang of Youths, G Flip, John Farnham, Kate Ceberano, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave by Sophie Howarth Photography, Paul Kelly, Uncle Archie Roach, and William Barton.

Additionally, there are special designs from CrewCare, Creative Nomad/Kylie Strachan’s ‘Homegrown’ tee, High Tees’ ‘Iconic Women in Aus Music’ tee, Mushroom’s 50th anniversary tee, as well as the hero tee for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day.

Numerous merchandise partners have also joined the cause this year, including Artist First, Bad Apples, Black Rebel Heart, Bamboozld, Clothing The Gaps, High Tees, Jungle Merchandise, Love Police, Merch Fan, On Repeat, Sound Merch, Sound of Vinyl, Warner Music, and many more. These partners will all be contributing a percentage of their T-shirt sales to the campaign.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“In music, every little bit matters, so this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day on Thursday 30 November, we ask anyone who loves Aussie music to show their act of support by buying an Ausmusic t-shirt or making a donation so that we can continue our crucial work,” says Support Act CEO Clive Miller.

“The music we love doesn’t sound the same without the people behind the scenes, so head to ausmusictshirtday.org.au now to find out how you can get involved and support Aussie music workers in need. Keep your eyes peeled for our incredible ambassador announcement coming soon!”

If you’re keen to take part in Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2023 (and why wouldn’t you be?), you can show your love on social media by using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday, as well as by tagging the following accounts – @supportact @triple_j @aria_official @heapsnormal @gildanbrandsaustralia @aami_insurance.

Visit the event’s official website for more information.