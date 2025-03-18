Another prominent Australian festival has been cancelled.

In a statement released today, organisers of Good Life Presents, the country’s leading festival tailored exclusively for 13 to 17-year-olds, confirmed that the festival will not be returning in 2025.

According to the statement, the cancellation is a result of rising operational costs and the current regulatory landscape affecting music festivals.

“The decision to pause Good Life this year was not made lightly. The rising operational costs associated with event production and stringent festival regulations, particularly in states like New South Wales, have posed significant challenges,” Good Life Presents Event Director Paul Barbaro said.

“These factors have made it unfeasible to deliver the worldclass line-up and experience our attendees have come to expect.

“Good Life is more than just a music festival—it’s a rite of passage for Australian teens. Our mission is to create an affordable, drug and alcohol-free event where young people can safely immerse themselves in live music and entertainment, creating a much-needed safe space for teens to connect offline.

“We’re optimistic about the future and are actively seeking government support, advocating for the reform of overbearing festival regulations.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the fans, artists, partners, and the broader community for their unwavering support over the years and look forward to returning stronger in 2026,” Barbaro’s statement concluded.

Since its inception in 2010, Good Life Presents became instrumental in bringing live music to Australian teenagers, ensuring a safe environment while supporting emerging local artists.

Good Life Presents brought some of the world’s biggest artists, including The Kid LAROI, Lil Uzi vert, Skrillex, Macklemore, and Rudimental, to hundreds of thousands of Aussie teenagers.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Australian live music.

A push to bring a New Year’s Eve music festival back to Sydney’s Bondi Beach is being put forward this week.

Waverley councillor Michelle Stephenson will raise a notice of motion this week to bring the event to Bondi Beach, which played host to the famous Shore Thing Festival before its cancellation in 2014.

Prior to its axing, sparked by residents arguing that it brought antisocial behaviour and drove families away from the beach, the festival boasted some massive names throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, Underworld, and The Presets.

“As a Bondi councillor one thing I consistently hear is how the community has lost it’s vibe. Many locals are crying out for ways to re connect and what better way than through music,” Stephenson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“Continuing the tradition of New Year’s Eve parties at Bondi Beach not only upholds the area’s cultural heritage but also enhances Sydney’s global image as a lively and attractive tourist destination. These celebrations draw international attention, showcasing our vibrant lifestyle as well as our scenic beauty.”