With their eighth studio album being released tomorrow, Gorillaz are giving Australian fans a chance to get their hands on new and exclusive merch this weekend.

To celebrate the release of Cracker Island on Friday 24th February, Murdoc, Noodle, 2D and Russel are taking over Melbourne’s Oshi Gallery this Sunday 26th February for a one day only exclusive Gorillaz pop-up shop.

Fans will be given access to exclusive, never-before-seen merchandise, as well as a huge collection of existing merch, toys, accessories, box-sets, vinyl and more from 10.30am – 4.00pm.

The band hosted a similar pop-up shop in Sydney last year to celebrate their return to Australia for the first time in over a decade.

Gorillaz last released a full-length album in 2020 with Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. Their seventh studio album, it reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and number five on the ARIA Albums Chart.

That made it the fifth Gorillaz album to reach the ARIA Top 5, following Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), Humanz (2017), and The Now Now (2018). The band have clocked over 300 million streams in Australia to date.

Cracker Island – which was recorded in London and LA earlier this year and produced by Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. – features big names including Stevie Nicks, Adeleye Omotayo, Bad Bunny, Beck, Tame Impala and Bootie Brown, the rapper that featured on 2005 single ‘Dirty Harry’.

“The hallowed tones of Cracker Island will soundtrack our collective ascension into the new dimension!” the band’s Murdoc Niccals cryptically promised. Guitarist Noodle added that “Cracker Island is the sound of change and the chorus of the collective.”

Vocalist Damon Albarn said in a 2021 interview that the beauty of the Gorillaz project was its flexibility.

“What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring (in) anyone I want, you know?” he said. “I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year.”