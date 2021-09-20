In further proof of the pull of Gorillaz, Damon Albarn has revealed that superstar Bad Bunny will feature on the new Gorillaz project.

As per Remezcla, the group’s leader Albarn told Warp in an interview that the incredible Bad Bunny collaboration came about after the pair worked together in Jamaica last year. “What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring (in) anyone I want, you know?” he said. “I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year.”

Perhaps in recognition of his current star power, the former Blur man also revealed that the collaboration with the Puerto Rican artist will be the lead single of the forthcoming Gorillaz record. “Bad Bunny is the first single. It’s the first song I have made from this new project. I still don’t know when it will come out, or how we are going to launch it, but we finished it and it is… yes, more or less a reggaeton song. It’s Bad Bunny meets Gorillaz.”

The last Gorillaz studio album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in 2020 and featured supporting talent to rival even Bad Bunny, including Elton John, Schoolboy Q, and The Cure’s Robert Smith. It peaked at number five on the ARIA Album Chart. The group also released a surprise EP titled Meanwhile just last month.

Now he’s not enjoying himself in the Caribbean with reggaeton singers, Albarn is going to be a busy boy back home in the coming months. His new solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, is due for release this November. He’ll be performing cuts from that album alongside a live band and a string quartet at London’s Globe Theatre today, September 20th, with a livestream available for fans around the world.

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Meanwhile’ by Gorillaz ft. Jelani Blackman with Barrington Levy: