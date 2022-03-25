Avril Lavinge has revealed who she hopes would play her in a biopic – and fans couldn’t be more excited over the pop-punk queen’s choice of actress.

During an interview with Access Hollywood at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this week, Avril was asked who she would choose to cast in a biopic around her career in the music industry, with the ‘Sk8er Boi’ hitmaker naming Kristen Stewart as her top choice.

“I’m trying to think… Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film,” she said. “She’s dope, yeah!”

Fans immediately took to social media to share their thoughts, with the overwhelming majority praising the singer’s pick.

“I’ve literally been wanting this since I was 12 years old,” one fan wrote on Twitter. You can’t tell me Kristen Stewart’s look in Zathura (2005) wasn’t inspired by Avril Lavigne. They both changed my life so much, it’s insane. It’s my dream collab.”

"Am I sick of biopics? yes. Will I watch an Avril Lavigne biopic starring Kristen Stewart? Without a doubt."

Another fan added, “Am I sick of biopics? yes. Will I watch an Avril Lavigne biopic starring Kristen Stewart? Without a doubt.”

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to playing iconic women in biopics – in fact, she’s currently up against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz in the race for Best Actress at the Oscars on Sunday after being nominated for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer.

She also portrayed rock and roll legend, Joan Jett, in The Runaways back in 2010.

Meanwhile, Avril has been busy creating new music, with her latest album Love Sux dropping on February 25, 2022.

The album features guest appearances from blink-182’s Mark Hoppus on ‘All I Wanted’, Machine Gun Kelly on ‘Bois Lie’ and blackbear on ‘Love It When You Hate Me’.

Watch ‘Love it When You Hate Me’ feat. blackbear by Avril Lavigne: